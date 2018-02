BRIEF-Barrick Q4 Loss Per Share $0.27

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp:

* BARRICK REPORTS 2017 FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.22

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.27

* Q4 REVENUE $2.23 BILLION

* ‍GOLD PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 IS 4.5-5.0 MILLION OUNCES​

* ‍COPPER PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2018 IS 385-450 MILLION POUNDS​

* ‍BASED ON CURRENT ASSET MIX, FROM 2019 TO 2022 EXPECT AVERAGE ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION TO BE BETWEEN 4.2-4.6 MILLION OUNCES​

* INTEND TO REDUCE TOTAL DEBT TO AROUND $5 BILLION BY THE END OF 2018

* GOLD PRODUCTION IN THE FOURTH QUARTER WAS 1.34 MILLION OUNCES COMPARED TO 1.52 MILLION OUNCES LAST YEAR‍​

* IN 2017, REDUCED TOTAL DEBT BY $1.51 BILLION, OR 19 PERCENT

* QTRLY COPPER PRODUCTION ‍99 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 101 MILLION POUNDS

* QTRLY ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS FOR COPPER $‍2.51​ PER POUND VERSUS $2.04 PER POUND

* PROVEN AND PROBABLE GOLD RESERVES WERE 64.5 MILLION OUNCES, AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

* ‍ARE NOW EVALUATING AN UNDERGROUND, BLOCK-CAVING OPERATION AT PASCUA-LAMA​

* QTRLY ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS FOR GOLD WERE $756 PER OUNCE VERSUS $732 PER OUNCE LAST YEAR

* GOAL REMAINS TO REDUCE TOTAL DEBT FROM $6.4 BILLION AT PRESENT, TO AROUND $5 BILLION BY END OF 2018

* IN 2018, EXPECT ALL-IN SUSTAINING COSTS FOR GOLD OF $765-$815 PER OUNCE‍​

* BARRICK GOLD - ‍CONTINUE TO TARGET H1 2018 FOR COMPLETION OF A DETAILED PROPOSAL, RELATED TO AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT. OF TANZANIA, FOR REVIEW BY ACACIA​

* ‍PROVEN AND PROBABLE COPPER RESERVES, INCLUDING COPPER CONTAINED WITHIN GOLD RESERVES, WERE 11.2 BILLION POUNDS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* BASED ON CURRENT ASSET MIX, FROM 2019 TO 2022 CO EXPECTS AVERAGE ANNUAL GOLD PRODUCTION TO BE BETWEEN 4.2-4.6 MILLION OUNCES‍​

* ‍PROVEN AND PROBABLE GOLD RESERVES WERE 64.5 MILLION OUNCES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* TOTAL ATTRIBUTABLE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $1.40-$1.60 BILLION‍​

* EXPECT FIRST QUARTER PRODUCTION OF AROUND ONE MILLION OUNCES FOR GOLD

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.21, REVENUE VIEW $2.20 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: