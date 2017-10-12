BRIEF-Barrick reports preliminary third quarter production results

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp

* Barrick reports preliminary third quarter production results

* Barrick Gold Corp - ‍preliminary Q3 sales of 1.23 million ounces of gold, and 107 million pounds of copper​

* Barrick Gold Corp - ‍preliminary Q3 production of 1.24 million ounces of gold​

* Barrick Gold Corp - ‍as stated previously, expect higher production and lower costs in Q4​

* Barrick Gold Corp - ‍operations remain on track for year, with Q3 gold and copper production in line with expectations​

* Barrick Gold Corp - ‍preliminary Q3 production of 115 million pounds of copper​