BRIEF-Barrick reports preliminary third quarter production results
October 12, 2017 / 11:55 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Barrick reports preliminary third quarter production results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp

* Barrick reports preliminary third quarter production results

* Barrick Gold Corp - ‍preliminary Q3 sales of 1.23 million ounces of gold, and 107 million pounds of copper​

* Barrick Gold Corp - ‍preliminary Q3 production of 1.24 million ounces of gold​

* Barrick Gold Corp - ‍as stated previously, expect higher production and lower costs in Q4​

* Barrick Gold Corp - ‍operations remain on track for year, with Q3 gold and copper production in line with expectations​

* Barrick Gold Corp - ‍preliminary Q3 production of 115 million pounds of copper​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

