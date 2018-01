Jan 16 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp:

* BARRICK REPORTS PRELIMINARY FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER PRODUCTION RESULTS

* BARRICK GOLD CORP - PRELIMINARY FULL YEAR GOLD PRODUCTION OF 5.32 MILLION OUNCES FOR 2017

* BARRICK GOLD CORP - PRELIMINARY Q4 GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 1.34 MILLION OUNCES

* BARRICK GOLD CORP - PRELIMINARY FULL YEAR COPPER PRODUCTION WAS 413 MILLION POUNDS