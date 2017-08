BRIEF-Barwa Real Estate awards 140 mln riyals contract to Qatar Building Engineering

July 30 (Reuters) - BARWA REAL ESTATE COMPANY:

* ANNOUNCES AWARDING OF 140 MILLION RIYALS CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT FOR BARWA ALBARAHA WAREHOUSES AND WORKSHOPS PROJECTS TO QATAR BUILDING ENGINEERING CO

* PROJECT WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON CURRENT EXISTING TRUCK PARKING PARCEL OF 684,134 SQ.M LAND WITHIN EXTENSION OF BARWA ALBARAHA PROJECT

* PROJECT HAVE TOTAL CONSTRUCTION BUILT-UP AREA OF AROUND 193,000 SQM, INCLUDES CONSTRUCTION OF 573 WAREHOUSES, IN ADDITION TO 135 WORKSHOPS