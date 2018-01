Jan 3 (Reuters) - Basilea Pharmaceutica Ag:

* ‍INITIATION OF A PHASE 1 STUDY CONDUCTED UNDER ITS CLINICAL STUDY AGREEMENT WITH ADULT BRAIN TUMOR CONSORTIUM IN U.S.​

* ‍BASILEA EXPECTS TO COMPLETE PHASE 1 PATIENT RECRUITMENT INTO SEPARATE GLIOBLASTOMA ARM OF ORAL STUDY IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: