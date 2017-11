BRIEF-Basler AG 9mth ‍EBIT up at EUR 29.3 mln​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - BASLER AG:

* ‍9MTH SALES: EURO 121.1 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 72.2 MILLION, +68 %)​

* 9MTH ‍EBIT: EURO 29.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 9.2 MILLION, +218 %)​

* 9MTH ‍PRE-TAX RESULT: EURO 28.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 8.6 MILLION, +235 %)​

* 9MTH ‍INCOMING ORDERS: EURO 126.4 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EURO 76.5 MILLION, +65 %)​

* ‍RECENTLY RAISED FY OUTLOOK, NOW PLANS WITHIN GROUP‘S SALES OF EUR 145 - 150 MILLION AT PRE-TAX MARGIN OF 19-20%.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)