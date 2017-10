Sept 20 (Reuters) - BASTEI LUEBBE AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: BASTEI LÜBBE AG AND CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF MANAGEMENT THOMAS SCHIERACK HAVE AGREED TO PART COMPANY BY MUTUAL CONSENT

* ‍THOMAS SCHIERACK WILL RESIGN FROM OFFICE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* BASTEI LUEBBE - ‍HIS DUTIES ON MANAGEMENT BOARD ARE TAKEN OVER TEMPORARILY BY TWO REMAINING MEMBERS OF BOARD, KLAUS KLUGE AND ULRICH ZIMMERMANN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)