BRIEF-Bastei Luebbe: unplanned write-down on intangible assets of its subsidiary oolipo

Nov 7 (Reuters) - BASTEI LUEBBE AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: BASTEI LÜBBE AG ANNOUNCES UNPLANNED WRITE-DOWN ON INTANGIBLE ASSETS OF ITS SUBSIDIARY OOLIPO AG

* ‍NON-CASH WRITE-DOWN WILL EXTRAORDINARILY IMPACT EBIT IN Q2 OF CURRENT FY IN AMOUNT OF APPROX. EUR 3 MILLION​

* ‍STREAMING PLATFORM FOR READING CONTENT HAS FAR FROM REACHED EXPECTED AND NECESSARY USER NUMBERS​

* ‍WILL CONSIDER POSSIBILITY OF DIFFERENTLY USING OR EXPLOITING TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPED FOR THIS PURPOSE​