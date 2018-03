March 7 (Reuters) - Bastide Groupe:

* H1 NET INCOME EUR 3.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR ‍​25.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 20.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AIMS AT 2017/2018 REVENUE BETWEEN EUR 288 MILLION AND EUR 293 MILLION (ABOVE EUR 300 MILLION PRO FORMA)‍​

* CONFIRMS 2017/2018 TARGET OF RECURRING OPERATING‍ MARGIN AT 8 PERCENT OF REVENUE​ Source text: bit.ly/2oUYaTq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)