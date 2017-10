Sept 18 (Reuters) - BASWARE OYJ

* BASWARE SIGNS NEW TERM LOAN FINANCING TOTALING EUR 30 MILLION

* ‍MATURITY OF FACILITY IS SPLIT WITH EUR 10 MILLION MATURING IN SEPTEMBER 2019 AND EUR 20 MILLION MATURING IN SEPTEMBER 2020​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)