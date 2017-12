Dec 15 (Reuters) - BAUMOT GROUP AG:

* H1 SALES AT 5.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 19.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA AT EUR -2.7 MILLION, BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR‘S FIGURE OF -1.7 MILLION EUROS

* FOR FULL YEAR 2017, EXPECTS SALES BETWEEN 9-10 MILLION EUROS

* FOR FULL YEAR 2017, EXPECTS SALES BETWEEN 9-10 MILLION EUROS

* FOR FULL YEAR 2017 SEES NEGATIVE EBITDA OF 4.5 TO 5.5 MILLION EUROS