BRIEF-Bavarian Nordic announces notification of RFP for freeze-dried imvamune

June 16 (Reuters) - BAVARIAN NORDIC A/S:

* REG-BAVARIAN NORDIC ANNOUNCES NOTIFICATION OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP ) FOR FREEZE-DRIED IMVAMUNE

* SOLE SOURCE REQUEST WILL ALLOW TRANSITION TOWARD LONG-TERM STOCKPILING OF BAVARIAN NORDIC'S SMALLPOX VACCINE

* TODAY ANNOUNCED NOTIFICATION FROM BIOMEDICAL ADVANCED RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY (BARDA) THAT A REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL WILL BE ISSUED FOR PROCUREMENT OF LYOPHILIZED IMVAMUNE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)