BRIEF-BAWAG Group AG ‍Bawag Group And Online Lender Spotcap Announce A Market-Leading Strategic Partnership To Offer Online Loans And Credit Lines To Give Austrian Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes) Access To Same-Day Financing​

Bawag Group Ag:

* STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SPOTCAP ANNOUNCED TO BOOST SMALL BUSINESS LENDING IN AUSTRIA

* ‍BAWAG GROUP AND ONLINE LENDER SPOTCAP ANNOUNCE A MARKET-LEADING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ONLINE LOANS AND CREDIT LINES TO GIVE AUSTRIAN SMALL AND MEDIUM-SIZED ENTERPRISES (SMES) ACCESS TO SAME-DAY FINANCING​

* ‍TARGETED LAUNCH IN Q1 2018​

* ‍WILL BE FIRST PARTNERSHIP FOR SPOTCAP IN DACH REGION, AND IS FIRST TIME AUSTRIAN SMES WILL BE OFFERED A FULLY DIGITAL AND AUTOMATED SOLUTION TO ACCESS SAME-DAY FINANCING​