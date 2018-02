BRIEF-BAWAG Group FY ‍Profit Before Tax Of EUR 517 Million

Feb 27 (Reuters) - BAWAG Group AG:

* FY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF EUR 517 MILLION, +12% VERSUS. PRIOR YEAR​

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME OF EUR 791 MILLION, +8% VERSUS. PRIOR YEAR

* FY NET FEE AND COMMISSION INCOME OF EUR 217 MILLION, +12% VERSUS. PRIOR YEAR

* FY OPERATING INCOME OF EUR 1.1 BILLION, +16% VERSUS. PRIOR YEAR

* ‍PROPOSED DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF EUR 0.58 FOR Q4​

* ‍FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO OF 13.5%, WELL ABOVE MANAGEMENT TARGET AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS​

* OUTLOOK 2018: GROW PROFIT BEFORE TAX BY MORE THAN 5%

* 3-YEAR TARGETS FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020 GROW PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT MORE THAN 5% CAGR

* SEES TO DELIVER PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF GREATER THAN EUR 600 MILLION IN 2020