14 days ago
BRIEF-Baxter reports second-quarter 2017 results
July 26, 2017 / 11:34 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Baxter reports second-quarter 2017 results

3 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Baxter International Inc

* Baxter reports second-quarter 2017 results and provides updated financial outlook for 2017 and 2020

* Sees FY 2020 adjusted earnings per share $3.25 to $3.40

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.48 from continuing operations

* Q2 revenue $2.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.59 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $2.34 to $2.40 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees Q3 earnings per share $0.58 to $0.60 from continuing operations excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP earnings per share $1.85 to $1.95

* Baxter International Inc says financial outlook for 2020 increased to reflect strong operational execution and ongoing business transformation initiatives

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Baxter International Inc says Q2 sales within U.S. were $1.1 billion, advancing 4 percent

* Baxter International Inc - for FY2017 raising financial outlook for year and now expects sales growth of approximately 3 percent on a reported basis

* Company expects sales growth of approximately 4 percent on a reported basis for Q3

* Baxter - Q2 international sales totaled about $1.5 billion, representing a 2 percent decrease on reported basis and 1 percent increase on a constant currency basis

* Baxter International Inc - expects sales to grow approximately 4 percent on a compounded annual basis from 2016 to 2020

* Baxter International - expects sales growth of approximately 5 percent on a constant currency basis and approximately 6 percent operationally for Q3

* Baxter - anticipates an adjusted operating margin in 2020 of approximately 20 percent as compared to previous guidance of 17 to 18 percent

* Capital expenditures are expected to total $650 million in 2020

* Increased its cash flow expectations for 2020 and now anticipates operating cash flow of approximately $2.65 billion

* Baxter International Inc - company anticipates 2020 adjusted diluted earnings of $3.25 to $3.40 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

