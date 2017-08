July 20 (Reuters) - BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPANOLES SOCIEDAD HOLDING DE MERCADOS Y SISTEMAS FINANCIEROS:

* BAY HOTELS & LEISURE SOCIMI RECEIVES FAVORABLE OPINION TO INCORPORATE TO SPAIN'S ALTERNATIVE MARKET MAB

* COMPANY SET A REFERENCE PRICE OF 5.29 EUROS PER SHARE WHICH MEANS TOTAL COMPANY VALUE OF 494 MILLION EUROS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)