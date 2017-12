Dec 20 (Reuters) - BAYER AG:

* INITIATION OF ROLLING SUBMISSION OF NDA IN U.S. FOR LAROTRECTINIB FOR TREATMENT OF TRK FUSION CANCERS​

* ‍COMPLETION OF NDA SUBMISSION EXPECTED IN EARLY 2018​ Source text - bit.ly/2krZBYf Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)