June 23 (Reuters) - BAYER AG:

* ‍BAYER RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR REGORAFENIB FOR SECOND-LINE SYSTEMIC TREATMENT OF LIVER CANCER​

* ‍FINAL DECISION OF EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON MARKETING AUTHORIZATION IS EXPECTED IN COMING MONTHS​ Source text - bit.ly/2sYvWer Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)