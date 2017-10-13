BRIEF-Bayer to use proceeds of BASF seeds deal to refinance Monsanto deal

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Bayer AG

* ‍Says will use net proceeds from announced divestiture to partially refinance planned acquisition of Monsanto​

* Says continues to work diligently with relevant authorities with aim of closing planned acquisition of Monsanto by early 2018​

* Says ‍sale to BASF is subject to successful closing of Bayer’s acquisition of Monsanto​

* ‍Says will provide an update on total expected synergies from Monsanto acquisition latest upon closing of transaction​