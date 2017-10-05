FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Bayer's Navigate Esus study halted early
#Regulatory News
October 5, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 12 days ago

BRIEF-Bayer's Navigate Esus study halted early

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Bayer AG:

* Bayer’s navigate esus study halted early as it indicated comparable efficacy between treatment arms

* Says decision to halt trial was taken jointly by academic leadership of trial and sponsor bayer

* Bayer-Study at interim indicates no efficacy improvement over low dose aspirin, very little chance of showing overall benefit if study were completed

* Positive benefit risk profile of rivaroxaban remains unchanged in all licensed indications

* Bayer - while bleeding rates were low overall, an increase in bleeding was observed in rivaroxaban arm compared to low dose aspirin arm Further company coverage:

