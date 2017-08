June 28 (Reuters) - BAYN EUROPE AB:

* SIGNS LETTER OF INTENT WITH SWEDISH DISTRIBUTOR

* AFTER AN EVALUTION PERIOD OF 6 MONTHS, WITH START IN JUNE 2017, THE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT CAN BE SIGNED

* LOI SIGNED WITH SWEDISH DISTRIBUTOR KEMI-INTRESSEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)