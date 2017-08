July 31 (Reuters) - Baytacare Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* TURNOVER OF GROUP FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE, 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY RMB15.1 MILLION

* LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF COMPANY FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE, 2017 WAS APPROXIMATELY RMB 9.6 MILLION

* DIRECTORS DO NOT RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF ANY DIVIDEND FOR SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE, 2017