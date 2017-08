Aug 3 (Reuters) - BAYWA AG:

* H1 EBIT IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY TO EUR 72.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 55.3 MILLION).‍​

* H1 SALES ROSE TO AROUND 8 BILLION EUR (PREVIOUS YEAR: AROUND EUR 7.5 BILLION)​

* CONTINUES TO EXPECT A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN SALES AND EBIT FOR 2017 Source text - bit.ly/2vks2Oq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)