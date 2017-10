Sept 20 (Reuters) - BAYWA AG

* ‍PLANS ISSUANCE OF HYBRID BOND​

* ‍NET PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE WILL BE USED, INTER ALIA, TO REFINANCE EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS OF COMPANY​

* ‍AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF HYBRID BOND IS EXPECTED TO BE IN LOWER TRIPLE-DIGIT MILLION RANGE​

* ‍FINAL VOLUME WILL BE DETERMINED FOLLOWING AN INVESTOR ROADSHOW​

* ‍BOOKBUILDING IS EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE AT BEGINNING OF OCTOBER​