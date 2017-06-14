FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-bBreak Systems announces IPO on TSE Mothers on June 15
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 14, 2017 / 10:03 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-bBreak Systems announces IPO on TSE Mothers on June 15

1 Min Read

May 23(Reuters) - bBreak Systems Co Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on June 15, 2017, under the symbol "3986"

* In its initial public offering, the company will offer a total of 312,000 common shares, comprised of newly issued 250,000 shares and privately held 62,000 shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 1,380 yen per share with total offering amount will be 430.6 million yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date

* SBI Securities Co Ltd, SMBC Nikko Securities Inc and Mizuho Securities Co Ltd included six securities companies will be the underwriters for this offer

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/nvNCIN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.