FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-BB&T Corp says entered into accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase $920 mln of BB&T's common stock - SEC Filing
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 20, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-BB&T Corp says entered into accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase $920 mln of BB&T's common stock - SEC Filing

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp

* BB&T Corp - On July 20, co entered into accelerated share repurchase agreement to repurchase $920 million of BB&T's common stock - SEC Filing

* BB&T Corp - Repurchase is part of company's previously authorized program to repurchase up to $1.88 billion of company's common stock

* BB&T Corp - BB&T will receive an initial delivery of common shares representing approximately 80% of expected total to be repurchased Source text: [bit.ly/2tKWTPg] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.