Dec 22 (Reuters) - BB&T Corp:

* BB&T INVESTS $152 MILLION OF TAX REFORM BENEFITS INTO ASSOCIATES AND COMMUNITIES

* RAISING BB&T‘S MINIMUM HOURLY PAY RATE FROM $12 TO $15 PER HOUR, EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, 2018

* CO TO PROVIDE A SPECIAL, ONE-TIME $1,200 BONUS TO BE PAID IN JANUARY 2018, FOR ALMOST THREE-FOURTHS OF ITS ASSOCIATES

* PAY INCREASE & BONUSES DO NOT APPLY TO SENIOR LEADERS OR EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM