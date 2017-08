July 6 (Reuters) - BBX Capital Corp:

* BBX Capital Corporation approved for listing on the new york stock exchange

* BBX Capital Corp- company anticipates that its class a common stock will begin trading on NYSE on Thursday, july 13, 2017, under ticker symbol "BBX"

* BBX Capital Corp- company's class b common stock will continue trading on OTCQX under its ticker symbol "BBXTB"