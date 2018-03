March 8 (Reuters) - BBX Capital Corp:

* BBX CAPITAL CORPORATION REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR, 2017

* ‍BENEFIT FOR INCOME TAXES OF $37.3 MILLION IN QUARTER​

* Q4 REVENUE $214.7 MILLION VERSUS $198.5 MILLION