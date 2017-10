Sept 26 (Reuters) - OVS SPA: BOOKRUNNER:

* 28M SHARES, OR ABOUT 12.3 PCT OF THE COMPANY‘S ISSUED CAPITAL, BEING OFFERED VIA ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD‍​

* PLACING BY GRUPPO COIN SPA (HOLDING VEHICLE OF BC PARTNERS)

* PLACING EXPECTED AT A PRICE OF EUR 6.53

* BOOKS EXPECTED TO OPEN IMMEDIATELY

* CREDIT SUISSE ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER Further company coverage: