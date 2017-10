Sept 18 (Reuters) - B&C SPEAKERS SPA:

* H1 REVENUE EUR ‍​20.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 18.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR ‍​3.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 2.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WITH REGARD TO FY FORECAST FOR 2017, EXPECTS INCREASED REVENUE VOLUMES COMPARED TO THE PREVIOUS YEAR‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)