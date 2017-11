Nov 28 (Reuters) - BCA MARKETPLACE PLC:

* H1 REVENUE OF £1,171.6M (2016: £909.8M)​

* H1 ‍ADJUSTED EBITDA OF £75.8M (2016: £64.5M), UP 17.5%​

* ‍H1 OPERATING PROFIT OF £40.9M (2016: £33.6M)​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND INCREASED 18.2% TO 2.6P PER SHARE (2016: 2.2P) TO BE PAID ON 31 JANUARY 2018​

* H1 ‍NET DEBT OF £287.4M (2016: £255.9M)​​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)