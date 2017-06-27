FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-BCA Marketplace says new financial year has started well
June 27, 2017 / 6:33 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-BCA Marketplace says new financial year has started well

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - BCA Marketplace Plc:

* FY revenue of 2,029.7 mln stg (2016: 1,153.1 mln stg) as a result of growth in outsourced remarketing contracts, webuyanycar.com and acquisitions

* FY adjusted EBITDA of 135.6 mln stg (2016: 98.5 mln stg), up 37.7%

* Full year dividend of 6.75p per share a 12.5% increase on prior period (including a proposed 4.55p final dividend to be paid on 29 september 2017)

* New financial year has started well Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

