Oct 19 (Reuters) - Bcb Bancorp Inc:

* BCB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS AND COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.25

* ‍CONTINUING TO MOVE FORWARD WITH MERGER WITH IA BANCORP, INC, CURRENTLY AWAITING REGULATORY APPROVALS AND IAB SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL​

‍NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $2.0 MILLION, OR 14.5 PERCENT, TO $15.6 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2017