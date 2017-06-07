FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-BCB Bancorp says to acquire IA Bancorp
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 7, 2017 / 8:18 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-BCB Bancorp says to acquire IA Bancorp

2 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - BCB Bancorp Inc

* BCB Bancorp Inc to acquire IA Bancorp Inc

* BCB Bancorp Inc - ‍total transaction value is approximately $20 million​

* BCB Bancorp Inc - on a pro forma basis, transaction is expected to be accretive to company's 2018 earnings by approximately 10% per share

* BCB Bancorp Inc - merger will add approximately $235 million to company's asset base, based on iab's assets as of march 31, 2017

* BCB Bancorp - ‍transaction value includes assumption by bcb of about $7.5 million of IAB preferred stock, outstanding shares of IAB common stock of about 4.18 million​

* BCB Bancorp - IAB shareholders to be entitled to elect to get either 0.189 shares of bcb common stock or $3.05 in cash for each share of IAB stock

* BCB Bancorp - upon consummation of merger, indus-american bank will merge with BCB Community Bank and will operate as a division of BCB Community Bank

* BCB Bancorp Inc - following closing of merger, bcb will form an advisory board which will consist of current members of iab board, among others

* BCB Bancorp Inc - ‍company will acquire IAB and its wholly owned subsidiary, indus-american bank​

* BCB Bancorp Inc - ‍on a pro forma basis, tangible book value per share dilution of approximately 1.3% from transaction is expected for 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.