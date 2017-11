Nov 9 (Reuters) - BE HEARD GROUP PLC:

* ‍PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CORNER COMMUNICATIONS (LONDON) LIMITED FOR MAXIMUM CONSIDERATION OF £12 MILLION​

* INTENTION TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT £6.2 MILLION TO FUND ACQUISITION, THROUGH ISSUE OF NOT LESS THAN 78 MILLION NEW ORDINARY SHARES AT MINIMUM PRICE OF 2.8 PENCE PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)