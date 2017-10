BRIEF-BE Semiconductor Industries Q3 net income up at 52.9 million euros

Oct 26 (Reuters) - BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV:

* BE SEMICONDUCTOR INDUSTRIES NV - BESI POSTS STRONG Q3-2017 AND YTD-17 RESULTS

* Q3 ‍NET INCOME OF EUR 52.9 MILLION GREW EUR 0.5 MILLION OR 1.0% VERSUS. Q2-17.​

* ‍Q3 REVENUE OF EUR 159.3 MILLION, DOWN 6.3% VERSUS. Q2-17. UP 68.9% VERSUS. Q3-16

* SEES Q4-17 REVENUE ESTIMATED TO DECREASE 0-10% VERSUS. Q3-17 CONSISTENT WITH H2 SEASONAL TRENDS‍​

* SEES Q4-2017 REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME TO SIGNIFICANTLY EXCEED Q4-2016 LEVELS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)