BRIEF-Bear State Financial Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.10

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Bear State Financial Inc:

* BEAR STATE FINANCIAL INC - EARNINGS PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE OF $0.10 IN Q4 OF 2017

* BEAR STATE FINANCIAL INC - CORE EARNINGS FOR Q4 OF 2017 WERE $6.6 MILLION OR $0.17 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE

* BEAR STATE FINANCIAL SAYS NET INTEREST INCOME FOR Q4 OF 2017 WAS $18.9 MILLION COMPARED TO $17.1 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2016 - SEC FILING

* BEAR STATE FINANCIAL - TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT LED TO A ONE-TIME, NON-CASH CHARGE TO INCOME TAX PROVISION ON INCOME STATEMENT OF ABOUT $2.5 MILLION​ IN Q4‍​