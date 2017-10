Sept 25 (Reuters) - Beazer Homes Usa Inc

* Beazer Homes announces increase in the maximum tender amount of 7.25 pct senior notes due 2023 to be accepted in its cash tender offer

* Beazer Homes USA Inc - has increased maximum aggregate principal amount of its 2023 notes offering from $75 million to $175 million

* Beazer Homes USA Inc- tender offers will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at end of day on October 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: