Sept 25 (Reuters) - Beazer Homes Usa Inc

* Beazer Homes USA Inc - ‍commenced cash tender offers for up to $225 million of its 5.25 percent senior notes due 2019​

* Beazer Homes USA Inc - ‍tender offers will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at end of day on October 23, 2017​

* Beazer Homes USA Inc - ‍commenced cash tender offers for up to $75 million of its 7.25 percent senior notes due 2023​