BRIEF-Bebe Stores Announces Intention To Voluntarily Deregister As Reporting Company With The SEC

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bebe Stores Inc:

* BEBE STORES, INC. ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO VOLUNTARILY DEREGISTER AS REPORTING COMPANY WITH THE SEC

* BEBE STORES INC - COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO TRADE ON OTCQB MARKET UNDER TRADING SYMBOL BEBE

* BEBE STORES - ‍EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY UPON FILING OF FORM 15, CO‘S OBLIGATION TO FILE CURRENT & PERIODIC REPORTS UNDER EXCHANGE ACT HAS BEEN SUSPENDED​

* BEBE STORES INC - DECISION OF CO'S BOARD TO DEREGISTER ITS COMMON STOCK WAS BASED ON, AMONG OTHERS, REDUCTIONS IN OPERATING COSTS