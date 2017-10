Aug 10 (Reuters) - Bechtle AG

* Q2 revenue surged 13.7 per cent to €822.2 million

* Earnings before taxes (EBT) are at €36.2 million, and the EBT margin remains at an unchanged high level at 4.4 per cent

* Continues to expect significant revenue and earnings growth for the year as a whole and confirms the forecast for 2017 published in March Further company coverage: