BRIEF-Bechtle raises 2017 sales, profit guidance after Q3
November 10, 2017 / 6:48 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Bechtle raises 2017 sales, profit guidance after Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bechtle AG

* Says ‍outlook for year adjusted upwards​

* Says ‍now plans to deliver very significant revenue and earnings growth​ vs previous forecast for significant growth

* ‍Says as originally predicted, EBT margin is expected to at least remain at prior-year level​

* Says this will however only be possible if economic framework conditions remain stable in Q4, vendors are able to supply high quantities needed towards year​-end

* Says is confident that it will experience another successful fiscal year​

* ‍Q3 revenue increased 19.7 per cent to eur873.9 million​

* Q3 ‍earnings before taxes (EBT) climbed 16.4 per cent to eur42.2 million​

* Q3 EBT margin remained at a high level of 4.8 per cent​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

