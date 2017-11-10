BRIEF-Bechtle raises 2017 sales, profit guidance after Q3

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Bechtle AG
* Says outlook for year adjusted upwards
* Says now plans to deliver very significant revenue and earnings growth vs previous forecast for significant growth
* Says as originally predicted, EBT margin is expected to at least remain at prior-year level
* Says this will however only be possible if economic framework conditions remain stable in Q4, vendors are able to supply high quantities needed towards year-end
* Says is confident that it will experience another successful fiscal year
* Q3 revenue increased 19.7 per cent to eur873.9 million
* Q3 earnings before taxes (EBT) climbed 16.4 per cent to eur42.2 million
* Q3 EBT margin remained at a high level of 4.8 per cent