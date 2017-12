Dec 13 (Reuters) - Becle Sa De Cv:

* BECLE, S.A.B. DE C.V. TO ACQUIRE PENDLETON WHISKY BRANDS

* BECLE SA DE CV SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE PENDLETON WHISKY BRAND ASSETS FROM HOOD RIVER DISTILLERS, INC

* BECLE SA DE CV SAYS BECLE HAS AGREED TO PAY US$205 MILLION FOR THESE ASSETS.