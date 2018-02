Feb 20 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson And Co:

* BD LAUNCHES CIRCULATING CELL-FREE DNA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBE FOR CANCER AND NON-INVASIVE PRENATAL TESTING APPLICATIONS

* BECTON DICKINSON AND CO - ‍COMMERCIAL AVAILABILITY OF CE-IVD MARKED PAXGENE BLOOD CCFDNA TUBE WITHIN EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA AND SWITZERLAND​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: