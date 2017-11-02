BRIEF-Becton Dickinson says Q4 earnings per share $1.24

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Becton Dickinson And Co-
* BD announces results for 2017 fourth fiscal quarter and full year; provides fiscal 2018 guidance
* Q4 earnings per share $1.24
* Q4 revenue $3.166 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.15 billion
* Q4 earnings per share view $2.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.40
* Sees FY 2018 earnings per share $10.55 to $10.65 including items
* Sees FY 2018 revenue $12.09 billion
* Becton Dickinson And Co - acquisition of C.R. Bard is on-track with an expected closing date in fourth calendar quarter of 2017
* Becton Dickinson-on stand-alone basis, co expects FY 2018 revenues to increase 5.0 to 6.0 percent as reported, or 4.0 to 5.0 percent on currency-neutral basis