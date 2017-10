Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc

* Bee Vectoring secures first revenue generating sales agreements

* Secured revenue commitments from several strawberry growers in Florida for winter 2017 growing season​

* Initial revenues from commitments expected in December 2017/January 2018​