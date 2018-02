Feb 28 (Reuters) - Bega Cheese Ltd:

* H1 ‍REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES UP 13.5% TO 705.2​ MILLION

* H1 NET PROFIT FOR PERIOD ATTRIBUTABLE UP 31.1% TO $20.563 MILLION

* INTERIM DIVIDEND OF ‍5.5​ CPS

* SEES FY2018 NORMALISED EBITDA BETWEEN $105-$115 MILLION‍​

‍BARRY IRVIN OBSERVED THAT BENEFITS OF INCREASE IN MILK VOLUMES IN H1 WILL NOT BE REPEATED AT SAME LEVEL IN H2 ‍​