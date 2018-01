BRIEF-Beigene And Mirati Therapeutics Announce Exclusive License Agreement For Sitravatinib In The Asia Pacific Region

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd:

* BEIGENE AND MIRATI THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE EXCLUSIVE LICENSE AGREEMENT FOR SITRAVATINIB IN THE ASIA PACIFIC REGION

* BEIGENE LTD - MIRATI WILL RETAIN EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FOR DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING AND COMMERCIALIZATION OF SITRAVATINIB FOR REST OF WORLD.

* BEIGENE LTD - UNDER AGREEMENT MIRATI WILL RECEIVE AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $10 MILLION FROM BEIGENE

* BEIGENE - MIRATI ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $123 MILLION OF EXTRA PAYMENTS UPON CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONES, AMONG OTHERS

* BEIGENE - CO, MIRATI THERAPEUTICS ENTERED AGREEMENT FOR DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, COMMERCIALIZATION OF MIRATI‘S SITRAVATINIB IN ASIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: