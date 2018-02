Feb 27 (Reuters) - Beigene Ltd:

* BEIGENE ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF REVLIMID® FOR NEWLY DIAGNOSED MULTIPLE MYELOMA IN CHINA

* BEIGENE LTD - ‍REVLIMID HAS BEEN APPROVED BY CHINA FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION FOR TREATMENT OF MULTIPLE MYELOMA​